A man has died and another man is injured, following a two-vehicle crash near Bellingen.
Just before 4pm, Thursday February 23, emergency services were called to Waterfall Way, Fernmount - east of Bellingen - following reports of a crash involving two 4WDs.
On arrival, officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District located the body of a man, believed to be the one of the drivers.
He is yet to be formally identified but was believed to be aged in his 50s.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the other driver - a man believed to be in his 60s - before taking him to Coffs Harbour Health Campus in a stable condition.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist forensic police.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.
Waterfall Way was closed in both directions at Sweedmans Lane.
At 7pm, Thursday February 23, motorists were still being advised to avoid the area or to allow an extra 15 minutes travel time as diversions are in place.
