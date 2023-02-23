The Macleay Argus

Waterfall Way near Bellingen closed to traffic after fatal crash

By Newsroom
Updated February 23 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 6:20pm
The section of Waterfall Way closed to traffic after the crash. Screenshot from Live Traffic NSW

A man has died and another man is injured, following a two-vehicle crash near Bellingen.

