Hat Head icon endures long after lockdown

By Emily Walker
February 25 2023 - 9:30am
Virus the wooden statue and his owner Robert Montgomery show no sign of stopping. Picture by Emily Walker

It's hard not to miss the iconic wooden fixture on Hat Head Road, adorned with solar powered lights, bright costumes and a contagious smile.

