It's hard not to miss the iconic wooden fixture on Hat Head Road, adorned with solar powered lights, bright costumes and a contagious smile.
Virus the timber statue has been on display on Robert and Allison Montgomery's property since 2020 and has become a local icon.
When a Blackbutt tree overhanging his house needed to come down during the 2020 lockdown, Mr Montgomery saw potential.
"I looked at it and thought I could make something out of that," he said.
A bit of chainsaw hacking and use of a tractor, and soon Virus was born.
Now approaching three years since the fixture was created, the fixture's popularity hasn't slowed.
It isn't uncommon for Mr Montgomery to see people taking photos of Virus at the gate of his property, often with the statue with their arms raised and their teeth bared.
The statue soon gained attention from tourists and locals during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns where Mr and Mrs Montgomery would change his clothes and signs regularly.
"He's not a fashionista," Mr Montgomery said about clothing the over two metre high figure.
"We use bedsheets, pillow cases, anything big...it's pretty slap happy
You need a step ladder and a heap of nails."
But over two years on, Mr Montgomery has continued to regularly change Virus' signs and costumes not just because of the novelty from it but because of the positive response from locals.
"If his clothes are on too long, the locals start to whinge about his clothes fading," he said
"People always remark, tourists come up to you [saying]...'kids love it, we always look forward to what he's got on, what's sign hanging off of him.
We hang signs around his neck, next minute you hear the brake, car...pulling in to read the sign."
Virus' costuming has also become a community effort.
Locals have given old sheets to be used, and partaken in decorating the wooden figure.
His latest outfit was made by children visiting their grandparents in Hat Head.
"They rang me one day and said, 'We've got some clothes and stuff to put on Virus' so I said go for your life."
Now retired, Mr Montgomery previously hadn't created anything out of a piece of timber except firewood.
"That was my first and only," he said.
But he suspects his handiwork will stand the test of time.
"Probably [for] 100 years," he said
"He'll be there long after we're gone."
