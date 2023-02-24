The Macleay Argus

Melbourne route on sale as Bonza prepares to fly from Port Macquarie

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
February 25 2023 - 4:00am
Bonza will begin flights linking Port Macquarie and Melbourne on May 4. Picture supplied by Bonza

Travellers can look forward to direct Melbourne flights from early May with new airline Bonza flying from Port Macquarie.

