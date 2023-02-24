Melbourne route on sale as Bonza prepares to fly from Port Macquarie

Travellers can look forward to direct Melbourne flights from early May with new airline Bonza flying from Port Macquarie.
The low-cost carrier launched its Melbourne (Tullamarine) base on Thursday, February 23 with flights going on sale.
Bonza will begin flights between Port Macquarie and Melbourne twice a week from May 4, the airline confirmed. The flights are on Mondays and Thursdays.
Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey said the airline was delivering on its promise to make air travel accessible to the many, not the few.
She said for Port Macquarie, hot off the heels of the Sunshine Coast route, Bonza was on sale with direct flights to Melbourne from $69 one way.
The airline is also offering twice weekly flights between Port Macquarie-Sunshine Coast, with the service starting from April 12.
Bonza will join QantasLink, Rex and Eastern Air Services with flights to and from Port Macquarie Airport.
Bonza continues to get wheels up across its route map of 17 destinations and 27 routes.
Melbourne Airport chief of aviation Jim Parashos said Melbourne Airport was proud to be the only capital city destination on Bonza's launch network as well as the airline's second hub.
He said many of the new routes were not currently flown, giving Victorians more travel options while also making it easier for regional Australians to visit the nation's capital of food, sport and culture.
From here, the airline will welcome its fifth aircraft which will also call Melbourne home.
"After that, we focus on earning the right to grow," Ms Povey said.
"Our intention is to have up to eight aircraft in our first year of operation which will enable us to connect many more communities where travel right now often means impossibly long road trips or flights connecting through major city airports."
