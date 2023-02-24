Immediate boil water alert issued for Crescent Head

Kempsey Shire Council is advising Crescent Head residents to boil tap water used for drinking or to use bottled water until further notice.
Problems with water treatment mean that the drinking water in the Crescent Head WaterSupply system is unsafe.
Kempsey Shire Council in consultation with NSW Health recommends the following.
You are advised that water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil to make it safe. Kettles with automatic shut off switches can do this.
Water should then be allowed to cool and stored in a clean container with a lid and refrigerated.
Bottled or cooled boiled water should be used for:
Dishes should be washed in hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.
Children should take bottled or cooled boiled water to school.
Council is working to fix the problem.
This advice should be followed until further notice.
Please share this information with other people who drink this water, especially anyone who may not get this notice directly.
For further information, visit Council's website or contact Council's Water and Sewer Team on (02) 6566 3200.
