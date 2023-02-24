The Macleay Argus

Immediate boil water alert issued for Crescent Head

By Newsroom
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crescent Head residents are advised not to drink water from the tap. Water should be boiled until further notice. Pictures by Emily Walker and Mardi Borg

Kempsey Shire Council is advising Crescent Head residents to boil tap water used for drinking or to use bottled water until further notice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.