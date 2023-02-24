There's a fraction too much fiction

One of the drawbacks of being trained to spot misinformation and disinformation on social media, is that calling it out rarely stops its spread.
It is why the NSW Electoral Commission has stepped in to warn voters to Stop and Consider.
For journalists there is the act of amplification to consider when bringing dubious posts to your attention. There is the risk it will be shared further and that someone along the chain will think it's real.
Even the act of telling readers why a post is deceptive only serves to generate more clicks. Platform algorithms think that means it is popular and start bumping it up our feeds, and so it ends up reaching a whole new audience.
This is why we have seen the emergence of "click farms" and "troll factories" where low-paid workers - commonly in Russia and eastern Europe - spend their days clicking links to generate traffic for "bad actors" seeking financial or political gain.
This was seen during the Cambridge Analytica scandal in which a whistleblower revealed that tens of millions of Facebook user profiles, including some in Australia, had been harvested to sell to political campaigns, most noteably Donald Trump's.
Note that I'm not talking about fake news. That is because the world is now awake to the fact Trump popularised the term to discredit journalists who called him out. Journalists copped a raw deal during that period but public sentiment has flipped and trust in our profession has been restored.
Besides, we have so many ethical, legal and industry checks and balances to follow that I can assure you "faking" a story is not a risk most journos would take.
I can't say the same of commentators who fall into the category of "shock jocks". They are not journalists and rely on the legal protection of "honest opinion", but sadly we're often grouped together. It is my personal hope that improved media literacy in schools will help future readers and voters distinguish between the two.
I should clarify here that put very simply, misinformation is something that is incorrect, often unintentionally, while disinformation is a deliberate deception. Then there is malinformation which is designed to do harm. There are many organisations dedicated to educating people about the "infodemic", such as FirstDraft.org and the Google News Initiative (I was in the GNI's first group of trainers.)
I have worked on many elections and was involved in the "social listening" project that helped uncover the "inheritance tax" scare campaign. It had spread quickly through social feeds and influenced the outcome of the Shorten/Morrison election of 2019.
In fact, during that campaign, alarming themes were being floated by political parties on social media over the weekend. Those that gained traction became Monday morning's political talking points. The inheritance tax was one.
Lies are not the only thing readers and social users need to watch. Politicians and candidates have been bypassing journalists for quite a few years now and going direct to voters via their social media feeds. Often they mimic common reporting styles.
What that means is their promises and assertions are going unchecked because they are preaching to the converted i.e., their followers. Only by journalists questioning and fact-checking their statements, do we discover if it is new, old, or being "spun" to cast a good light on something bad.
I can only appeal to voters to pause and think "how do I know this to be true?" Until editorial teams like ours can test political claims, and provide balanced, researched stories about the issues at play, consider candidate claims untested. Doing your own research will also help you decide who to trust and, subsequently, give your vote.
It is precisely what the NSW Election Commission is asking through the "Stop and Consider" campaign.
Commissioner John Schmidt said: "with so much information available to voters it can be hard to know what is true and what isn't. I encourage all voters to stop and consider the information they are seeing and hearing."
The Commission has launched a disinformation register which rebuts prominent false and misleading statements about electoral processes in NSW. It also contains reported examples. It does not focus on specific candidates.
"We do not comment on whether campaign claims made by political participants (or their supporters) are true or false... our focus is on the integrity of the electoral process itself," Commissioner Schmidt said.
One other factor to consider when relying on unchecked claims in candidate posts is whether they stray from policy to personal attacks and if you want to take the risk sharing them.
There have been several cases in Australia where community noticeboard admins and people who have "liked" a post have been sued for defamation, along with the publisher of the post. As I've written before, this is why comments are turned off on ACM's social pages.
Yet another reason to Stop and Consider.
Sue Stephenson
