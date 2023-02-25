The Macleay Argus

Updated: local businesses felet the impact of water boiling notice

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated February 26 2023 - 7:28pm, first published February 25 2023 - 2:30pm
Households and businesses in Crescent Head have been boiling water or purchasing bottled water after Kempsey Shire Council issued a notice. Picture by Emily Walker

UPDATED: February 26, 2023. The boil water notice has now been lifted.

