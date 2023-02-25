UPDATED: February 26, 2023. The boil water notice has now been lifted.
February 25, 2023: Crescent Head business owners have seen hours added to their workload as a boil water notice remains in place.
Kempsey Shire Council issued a boil water notice for Crescent Head yesterday afternoon (Friday February 24) after problems with water treatment led to the drinking water in the Crescent Head Water supply system to become unsafe.
Crescent Head Tavern manager Benjamin Conn said that the impacts of the notice hasn't been the best.
"It's just been a bit of a pain," he said.
"I just had to purchase bottled water and soft drinks
Post mix is out too so it all has to be soft drinks out of the bottle.
Dan Sillitoe from Dan's Crescent Head Gourmet Butchery said that the the time spent boiling water for his business has added 3 and a half to four hours to staff member's tasks.
"It's time consuming," he said.
Mr Sillitoe estimates uses approximately 400 litres a day for making sausages, washing up and other general activities.
Kempsey Shire Council staff worked into the evening on Friday to repair the infrastructure that caused the alert.
It is now fully functional but council cannot lift the alert until NSW Health provide authorisation following a successful lab test.
In the meantime, residents and business owners will be boiling their water or purchasing bottled water to get by.
If the alert remains in place for longer, many business owners like Mr Sillitoe will continue to follow the precautions they've already been taking.
"We'll keep doing what we're doing," he said.
