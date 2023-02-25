The 2023 Macleay Argus sponsored golf day at the Kempsey Golf Club was met with warm weather and ready golfers as both locals and visitors signed up to enjoy the event.
The Open 18 hole Medley 2Ball Aggregate & Individual Stableford was held yesterday (February 25) with golfers teeing off at 7am.
Wet weather from earlier in the week hadn't dampened enthusiasm for the day or conditions for golfing.
The day came to a close at around 12:30pm with approximately 70 participants signing up to take part in the day.
Kempsey locals took to the green with some players coming from as far as Wallacia, Penrith and Springwood.
