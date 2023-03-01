Living on the Mid North Coast lends itself to a life outdoors.
When not enjoying the water, residents may spend their time walking or bike riding along our pathways, and sometimes those on foot and those peddling share the same path. In this case, who has right of way and when are cyclists expected to use the road?
On paths pedestrians have right of way, always. Cyclists must always give way to pedestrians when using a shared path.
"Pedestrians should keep left," said Road Safety Officer Rhys Jones.
"It's the same rules as on the road."
When passing on the right bike riders can let pedestrians know of their presence by using their bell.
"It's advised for bike riders to avoid [pedestrians] and give them a metre space when possible," said Mr Jones.
"One of the tips Road Safety Centre gives is let [pedestrians] know with a little ding on their bell, let them know they're passing".
South West Rocks resident Toni Shannon rides her bike daily from Brighton Park to Trial Bay looping back past Horseshoe all the way to the river.
Ms Shannon finds that pedestrians are nervous around bike riders.
"So many walkers get really nervous around bikes, because people aren't using their bells, but when some people use their bells they can see it as offensive," said Ms Shannon
"So many older people have hearing problems and they can't hear the bells".
Not to mention those using headphones during their walk.
So when a warning will not suffice, space for safety's sake is encouraged. However, Ms Shannon believes our shared paths are not wide enough taking into account the areas users of mobilty scooters and double prams.
"The paths need to be wider for shared use," she said. "People are scared".
NSW Government Centre for Road Safety as part of Transport for NSW has a shared paths document available to the public.
It states the identified adequate path width as a critical element to minimise conflict between cyclists and pedestrians is between 2.5 and 3.0 metres.
"If the pedestrian feels at all worried they can step off and stop and let [cyclists] pass," said Mr Jones.
"It's all down to etiquette".
Ms Shannon rides an electric mountain bike and says the handle bars are "quite wide" so there isn't much space to pass. She will ride off the path to pass a pedestrian "for safety" but understands "not everyone can do that".
However, as it stands the shared paths are just that. Cyclists and pedestrians are welcome to use the path and should respect one another.
"It about being kind to each other," said Ms Shannon.
Shared paths can be identified with signage at the beginning of the path and reminders along the stretch of pathway. In some instances, this signage is painted onto the path itself.
"It's a white sign with a bike and a pedestrian," said Mr Jones.
"There should be an end sign as well".
If there is no signage this means it is a footpath and for pedestrians. Bike riders are expected to use the road, unless they are under 16 years of age or a guardian accompanying a minor who is cycling.
When using the road, bike riders should be given a safe distance from vehicles.
"In a 60km an hour zone a car must give the bike one metre [space] and at 60 and above it's 1.5 metre," said Mr Jones.
"A car can cross a double line if overtaking a bike".
Ms Shannon believes some motorists feel uneasy when passing bike riders on the road without a dedicated bike lane and think cyclists would be safer on the path.
"We're all so confused," she said.
"There's too many potholes and motorists really dislike cyclists...It's scary on the roads".
Ms Shannon has been hit by a car twice on her bike on two occasions. She broke her arm riding on North St in Kempsey when motorist did not give her space and the mirror knocked her off her bike.
"It's dangerous on the roads on a bike and so bike paths is what we should be encouraging," she said.
Whether your strolling, power walking, running, jogging, on a scooter, or walking with a pram on a shared path, be prepared for cyclists by listening out for their bells and keeping left.
Bike are not always allowed on paths and when this is the case, motorists are asked to respect cyclists and give them plenty of room.
"We need to have some agreement on how to share the paths properly," said Ms Shannon.
