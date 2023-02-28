A Kempsey man has returned from holidays to news he has won $200,000 with an unregistered Lucky Lotteries ticket.
The man, who like most winners is unidentified, scored first prize in Super Jackpot 1604, which was drawn on February 14.
A lotteries spokeperson says he plans to leave the money untouched in his bank account, "for a rainy day."
The winning entry of two consecutive numbers was purchased at the Kempsey Newsagency in Smith Street.
Because the ticket was unregistered, it meant officials had no way of contacting the man until he came forward on Monday, February 27, to claim the prize.
"I discovered the win this morning when I visited my local newsagency," he told officials from The Lott.
"I've only came back from a holiday. I was gone for a few weeks, so I haven't been able to check my lottery tickets. I didn't expect to win this. This is a big surprise."
Kempsey Newsagency owner Kevin Campbell said it was a life-changing moment for the winner, the community and his outlet.
"It's great news for our outlet and local community. We couldn't be happier to have sold a first prize winning entry to a regular customer," he said.
"We've decorated the store to let of our customers know that we've sold a major prize as it's such wonderful news.
"We seem to be on a winning streak at the moment as we sold a second prize in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot a week before selling this major prize."
The winner won't be spending his windfall anytime soon.
"I'll put it in the bank and leave it for now," he said. "I'm a very quiet man, so I'll celebrate the win in private."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.