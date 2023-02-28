The Macleay Argus

Kempsey man says he'll leave $200k lotteries win 'untouched' - for now

By Newsroom
March 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Kempsey man has returned from holidays to a lotteries windfall. Picture supplied

A Kempsey man has returned from holidays to news he has won $200,000 with an unregistered Lucky Lotteries ticket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.