The Macleay Argus

Sam Fowler's dragon boating career goes from strength to strength after Auroras selection

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated March 2 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:00am
Kempsey local Sam Fowler has been selected in the Auroras junior squad. Picture supplied

Kempsey's Sam Fowler only started dragon boating a few years ago, but he's already made a name for himself after being selected to represent Australia in the 2023 World Dragon Boat Racing Championships.

