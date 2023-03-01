The Macleay Argus
Nsw Election

Voters keep Oxley contenders on their toes in round one of 'Meet the Candidates' forum

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
March 2 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Fairhall (Ind), Michael Kemp (NATS), Troy Irwin (Ind) and Dominic King (GRN). More locals forums are planned in the coming weeks. Picture by Emily Walker

The first Meet the Candidates forum for Oxley has seen voters run out of time as their questions ranged from the future of the timber industry, to poker machines and development at South West Rocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.