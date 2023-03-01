The first Meet the Candidates forum for Oxley has seen voters run out of time as their questions ranged from the future of the timber industry, to poker machines and development at South West Rocks.
Held at Wauchope RSL Club on Tuesday, February 28, and organised by the Hastings Residents Association (HRA), the forum was moderated by Laurieton doctor Murt Ahmed, and was open to all members of the public.
In the interest of brevity, four select questions and responses are summarised below. You can see everything in full on the HRA's YouTube channel.
It should first be noted that a journalist for this masthead asked a question on notice at the start of the forum. These related to the importance of state and local government advertising to the survival of regional media.
None of the candidates was aware that councils no longer have an obligation to advertise development applications and other organisational updates in their local newspapers. Most supported this COVID-period change being over-turned in the interest of transparency (particularly in regard to developments); to reach those without internet access; and to support local journalism.
However, on the question of whether state governments should advertise in local newspapers - as Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has pledged to do - one candidate, Troy Irwin (Inp) was an emphatic "No".
Answering questions were Independent Joshua Fairhall, Nationals candidate Michael Kemp, Independent Troy Irwin and Greens candidate Dominic King.The newly named Labor candidate Greg Vigors was invited but did not attend.
Joshua Fairhall (Ind): I support a balance between the timber industry and the environment. I don't believe that someone's job should be sacrificed.
Dominic King (GRN): The Greens actually want to see the end of native forest logging. We want to see a transition into sustainable plantation timber.
Troy Irwin (Ind): Yes. A really big yes. We're in a really good tree growing area so yes, sustainable and renewable product. It just needs to be managed correctly.
Michael Kemp (NATS): I support a timber industry. I think we have to do it smart. We haven't always done it right and we need to acknowledge that.
Troy Irwin (Ind): We have to have the houses, we know that, we don't have to be trashed in the process. Zombie DAs? No way.
Michael Kemp (NATS): The older the legislation, the less it fits with what we're doing today and I think that there should be some sort of statute limit.
Joshua Fairhall (Ind): I'm categorically in support of abolishing zombie DA's full stop. And I also believe that those DAs should come up before local councils first,
Dominic King (GRN): Zombie DA's are happening everywhere and they're happening really quick. We also know that developers are making more money than ever before. We've got to start getting things right (i.e., infrastructure) before we start bringing more and more people into our areas.
Troy Irwin (Ind): I'm against the poker machines. There are way too many in our society who get crippled from poker machines and gambling, so it needs to be addressed.
Michael Kemp (NATS): I think some sort of gambling reform is really important. There are two facets to the current policies currently being talked about; gambling addiction and the gambling itself.
Dominic King (GRN): NSW has the second most local machines next to Las Vegas so we've got a problem here and it does destroy families and it does destroy people's lives. We need to start addressing [these] issues straight away.
Joshua Fairhall (Ind): I was actually on the Board of Directors for an RSL Club, and I've seen the other side of the fence where it's a vital income stream. I do agree there needs to be some sort of reform in relation to money laundering.
Dominic King (GRN): I absolutely see the value of sport for mental health and for building self-esteem. I don't know the finer details of the stadium and why it hasn't been improved but I'd be absolutely keen to have that conversation.
Joshua Fairhall (Ind): I'd like to ask the state government how come the Port Macquarie Observatory got a four and a half million dollar grant from the Bushfire Recovery Fund because that money could have gone to that sporting complex.
Troy Irwin (GRN): You can't grow your population and not give them the facilities.
Michael Kemp (NATS): It is much more than $4.5 million and it will see a significant return, so I will support it, I have supported it, and it is in my election commitment requests.
