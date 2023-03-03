Young people are growing up in the shadow of a climate crisis, sky-high housing costs and a precarious economy. Yet in Australia, young people don't get to vote until they are 18.
Kempsey local Shelby Mitchell, 17, thinks it's time for that to change.
"As young people, we are told that we have to follow the law and be a part of it, but we're not actually part of making the law," she said. "We don't have a say, we just have to follow what we are being told to do."
By the age of 17, young people can drive vehicles, be charged with criminal offences, start working full time, pay taxes, and be part of the defence force.
Shelby, the first person from Kempsey to be appointed to the state government's Youth Advisory Council, believes it would only make sense for young people to have the option to vote as well.
"At 16, I can legally drive a car, but I can't be a part of making a decision in who leads our country and so forth... I just find that so strange," she said.
Shelby said the upcoming NSW state election is another example of how young people are left out of the conversation about politics.
The year 12 Kempsey student said lowering the voting age to 16 would give young people the opportunity to have a real say over the politics and policies that will impact them for the rest of their lives.
It's not the first time lowering the voting age has come up in Australia.
In 1973, during the Whitlam government, federal parliament lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.
The Greens also have a long history of advocating for the voting age to be lowered to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to take part in local, state and federal elections.
The renewed push comes as the New Zealand government looks to lower its voting age to 16, after a landmark ruling by the country's supreme court last year found the current threshold - 18 years - breached young people's human rights.
While acknowledging that voting is "not for everyone", Shelby said schools should offer more opportunities for political studies to help students make up their minds.
"[It] would be interesting to see more young people involved in politics... [and] aware of what they can actually do to help with the issues we face," she said.
"Even for people who aren't interested [in politics], it would be great to see them have an opportunity, without making it so hard to, be a part of what they should be a part of.
"For some young people, [voting's] the last thing they want to do or be a part of, but I think it should be an option."
Shelby thinks lowering the voting age is part of the solution to a thriving future.
"I know it's a big thing to ask, but it would be really interesting to see that happen," she said.
"Young people have so many great ideas, it would just be great to see those ideas being put forward more."
