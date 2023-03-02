The Macleay Argus
Health

'Challenging times': data shows hospital is under increasing pressure

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
March 3 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey District Hospital ED is the third busiest in the MNCLHD. Picture, file

Official health figures show our hospitals are under increasing pressure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.