A homicide investigation is underway after a man, believed to be in his 30s, died after being seriously assaulted in Kempsey overnight on Wednesday, March 1.
Police believe it was a "targeted attack" and the parties were known to one another, however no one has been charged.
Police are appealing to the public to help with the active homicide investigation.
Anyone with dash cam footage or who was in or around the area of Robert Eggins Street and Middleton Street between 10:00pm and 11:00pm on Wednesday night are being asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Kempsey Police.
"At this stage the investigation is ongoing but we can rest assure that we believe this was a targeted attack and not a random act on a member of the public," said Detective Chief Inspector Guy Faherty.
"We believe the parties were known to each other."
Shortly before 11pm police were called by a member of the public who found the man with serious injuries inside a motor vehicle on Robert Eggins Street, South Kempsey.
"A member of the public was notified in relation to the male calling for assistance from inside the motor vehicle," said Inspector Faherty.
The man had been seriously assaulted and it has been confirmed the incident was not a car accident. The man was alone in the vehicle.
Police are not disclosing the nature of the injuries or whether a weapon was used, however it has been confirmed the man died as a result of his severe injuries.
Police and ambulance found the man in a state of unconsciousness and despite their rescue efforts he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
Detectives are currently commencing strike force and the homicide investigation is ongoing.
An investigation is underway into the death of a man after he was found critically injured in Kempsey overnight.
Emergency services were called to Robert Eggins Street, Kempsey, about 11pm on Wednesday (March 1, 2023), following reports a man was seriously injured.
Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, he died at the scene. While he has not been formally identified, the man is believed to be aged in his 30s.
Officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
The police will be addressing the media at 1.30pm today (March 2) as the investigation continues. This story will be updated when more information comes to hand.
As inquiries continue, investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact Kempsey police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
