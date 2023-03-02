A dozen new local graduates are ready to join the workforce in the Shire.
The Country Universities Centre (CUC) Macleay Valley has celebrated a record number of graduates ready to make a positive impact on their local communities.
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Country Universities Centre (CUC) Macleay Valley in Kempsey held a graduation ceremony for 12 students who completed their university degrees with the support of the CUC Network.
The CUC model provides a face-to-face service to any student, regardless of their university, enabling them to complete their studies without having to leave Kempsey Shire.
Acting CUC CEO, Chris Ronan, says the service addresses the workforce shortages that the regional area is experiencing.
"These students are committed to their local community and will become the next generation of local professionals, healthcare providers, and teachers," said Mr Ronan.
Graduate Samantha Campbell is looking forward to do her "part to help people" as a certified nurse at Kempsey District Hospital.
The graduate says CUC supported her to balance life and study.
"I was moving house a lot and doing a lot of shift work between two jobs so couldn't make a routine for study," said Ms Campbell.
The graduate says CUC provided her computer access, free printing, educational and emotional support and "a place to bond with so many like-minded people".
The CUC Macleay Valley Centre Manager, Kinne Ring, says Samantha's story shows that students can stat locals and work toward a "meaningful and prosperous career" in the Macleay and says all the recent graduates are already making an impact on the local workforce.
"The CUC Macleay Valley is creating local connections," said Ms Ring.
"Students feel seen, they feel valued, and recognized for their dedication to their studies. They balance work, family, and social life and their academic pursuits from the comfort of their hometown,"she said.
The CUC is made possible through the support of the NSW Government and the Australian Government Regional University Centre program.
For more information about the CUC and its programs, contact Kinne Ring, Centre Manager CUC Macleay Valley kinne.ring@cucmacleayvalley.edu.au or 0434 587 497
