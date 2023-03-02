The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley's Country Universities Centre has celebrated a dozen new graduates

By Contributed
March 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back row: CUC Macleay Valley Chair Liz Campbell, Elisha Wilson, Kelly Bryant, Jane Bryant, Melissa Metcalfe, CUC Macleay Valley Centre Manager Kinne Ring. Front row: Samantha Campbell, Maddi Whalen. Picture by LIdole Collaboration.

A dozen new local graduates are ready to join the workforce in the Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.