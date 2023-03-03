The Macleay Argus

Man charged with firearms, drug offences following overnight police operation in South West Rocks

By Newsroom
Updated March 3 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were called to a property on Phillip Drive, South West Rocks, on Thursday after receiving reports of an armed man.

A man has been charged with firearms and drug offences following a police search of a South West Rocks home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.