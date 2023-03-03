A man has been charged with firearms and drug offences following a police search of a South West Rocks home.
About 6.30pm on Thursday, March 2, police were called to a property on Phillip Drive, South West Rocks, after receiving reports of an armed man.
Following inquiries, officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District arrested a 43-year-old man and seized an air rifle.
He was taken to Kempsey Police Station and charged with, possess unregistered firearm, not keep firearm safely, possess unauthorised firearm and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court on March 3.
