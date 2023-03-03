Survey surprises: your election feedback so far

Regular readers will be aware that we currently have two election surveys on our news sites.
If you haven't already, we'd love you to fill out both. They won't take long.
Your input will not only send a message to our state politicians and 2023 candidates, it will also inform our reporting.
It is likely to surface issues and trends common to all NSW electorates. Once it closes, ACM will analyse the data and report back to you.
The other is written just for you, our Macleay Argus readers. We think we know the big issues in our community, but we really want to hear them from you. We'll then put those issues to the candidates for the electorate of Oxley, and share their responses with you.
We've also thrown in a few extra questions about how you get your news and what is likely to influence your vote. I'm already surprised by some of the results for this one.
Respondents so far clearly prefer to read our election coverage online and say they'll be influenced by candidates' policies more than they will be by their personalities.
Some have asked questions about the survey itself. Because this one is for the purpose of gathering touchpoints to ask the candidates, it is designed to produce general results only.
So please dive in this weekend to leave your mark.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast, ACM
