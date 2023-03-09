Kempsey Macleay Physie is approaching it's 50th anniversary this year with its original members still taking part in the physical culture club.
There's plenty of memories, photographs and accomplishments to share about the club which still draws in members ranging from two to 81 years old.
The club was first organised by Verlie Lee and Sandra Chapel as part of the Edith Parsons School of Physical Culture.
Terri Hill recalls how packed the Kempsey Uniting Church Hall was when she attended the very first physical culture class in the Macleay Valley in 1973.
"I sort of had an inkling of it from when I was a child," she said.
"My friend across the road used to do it down in Manly and I always wanted to do it but Mum said I couldn't."
"I saw an ad in the Argus for physical culture classes in Kempsey and...I was probably one of the first ones through the door."
Sandra Crayn was also one of the first to join the Kemspey Macleay Physie Club after having done the sport as a child in Sydney.
Both her and Ms Hill began as competitors but they were both later talked into becoming teachers for the club as the years went by.
"The fact that I had been helping here gave me enough confidence to do it on my own but my knees were shaking," Ms Crayn said.
By around 1980, Ms Hill was approached to expand classes to South West Rocks.
As a school teacher at the time, she used to push the chairs and tables back in her classroom to make space for her physie students.
By 1983, however, the classes found a permanent home at the South West Rocks School of Arts Hall.
Over the years the club has seen generations of Macleay families join and partake in the club, with roughly 17 families still currently involved.
Joan Weatherstone and Danita James both joined and became teachers at the club after their daughters took classes and competed.
"I've been in several team with my daughter as advanced ladies," Ms James said.
"She yells at me a lot...it's fun!"
The draw to physical culture continues to remain strong in the Macleay Valley with families gaining many long lasting friendships from the sport.
It's not just children who benefit from the social aspect of the club with members in the ladies groups forming friendships at the club and with other North Coast zone clubs.
"I just love physie," said Mr Crayne
"Because it's exercise which is not strenuous exercise, the casual atmosphere, [and] the music we can do it to."
Ms Hill said she thinks generations keep returning to physie due to the benefits of the sport.
"I think it's the challenge, especially...for the brain," she said.
"It's virtually good from top to toe- it work your head, posture, flexibility [and] strength."
Throughout its history, the club has seen plenty of high and lows especially in the past three years with restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Competitions in 2020 had to adhere to strict rules put in place for teachers, competitors and supporters attending events.
In 2021, the Edith Parsons School of Physical Culture cancelled competitions after extended lockdowns and tightening of restrictions.
"[Organizers] just couldn't do it," Ms Hill said.
"It was all very strict"
But 2022 saw not just the easing of restrictions but a ground breaking moment for the club.
When the club entered their Veterans Advanced Ladies team in the Coffs Harbour zone, they became the first veterans team to ever participate in a zone competition.
The moment was even more significant when the team of over 60 year old women won their section and became the first veterans team to do so.
"It was a big achievement," said Ms Weatherstone.
"I didn't want to compete for half of the year and then I thought, I can't let five ladies down so I better get my act together."
Coming home with the big trophy has been a crowning achievement for the club but it's members aren't focusing soley on winning again this year.
Ms Crayn said that competition is optional for it's club members.
"They're working to their own personal goal," she said.
"If you don't want to compete, you don't have to but for most people it gets in their blood... and at the end of the year they want to show off."
A 50th anniversary dinner will be held for past and present members of the Kempsey Macleay Physie Club at The Garden Bar and Kitchen in Frederickton. To RSVP, contact Terri Hill on 0412 141 090
