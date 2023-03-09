The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Kempsey Macleay Physie celebrates 50 years of physical culture

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
March 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kempsey Macleay Physie is approaching it's 50th anniversary this year with its original members still taking part in the physical culture club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.