A weekend swim quickly turned into a lucky rescue after a young man was dragged from a rip at Crescent Head's Killick Beach.
Chris Willmott was planning on having a relaxing afternoon with his wife and sister in laws' family at Crescent Head on Saturday (March 4) but his plans were quickly put on hold when he heard cries for help.
"We were sitting back there against the surf club when we heard 'help, help' faintly," he said.
"You could just hear it."
Mr Willmott and other beachgoers soon saw a young man stuck out at sea, presumably in a rip.
It didn't take long for other witnesses to take up boards and hit the waves in a community-run rescue.
The man was soon taken to the shore where he was wrapped with a towel.
"It was just so good to see people come to his aid," said Mr Willmott.
"Once we realised what was happening, [they went in] otherwise I don't know how long he would have lasted.
It was just heartwarming to see all the good folk there come together."
A representative from the Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast (SLSMNC) branch confirmed that the rescue took place outside of patrol hours however off duty volunteer lifesavers did take part in the rescue.
This was one of two successful rescues that occurred over the weekend at Crescent Head outside of patrol hours.
SLSMNC branch director of lifesaving Paul Rayner said that it has been a busy summer with crews receiving plenty of call outs for swimmers stuck in rips.
"We had bit of a influx of people this year," he said.
"We've had a lot of people at unpatrolled beaches that have [we've] been called out to, some even at patrolled beaches getting into trouble."
Mr Rayner said that if swimmers get caught in a rip, it was important to not panic, float on their back, tread water if they can and try to attract attention.
"Never try to swim against a rip because it is stronger that you can swim," he said.
"If you're a decent swimmer though, swim diagonally across a 45 degree angle back to the beach and that will assist you a little bit better to get back into the break zone.
"The second thing I want to illustrate as well is don't overestimate your ability."
Mr Rayner said beachgoers who witness someone caught in a rip can activate call out surf team by calling triple zero and speaking to the police, as well as using assets like boards to help rescue swimmers.
Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning Report for the 2022/23 summer period has found that drowning deaths have decreased compared to last year.
36 people drowned in New South Wales this summer with 56% of deaths taking place at the beach.
Mr Rayner also said it was important for beachgoers to heed the warnings of swimming at patrolled beaches.
"Again, that old adage," he said.
"If you're not at a patrolled beach, we're not there to save you."
