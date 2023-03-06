The Macleay Argus
Exclusive

Watch: Crescent Head beachgoers rescue swimmer believed caught in rip

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated March 6 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A weekend swim quickly turned into a lucky rescue after a young man was dragged from a rip at Crescent Head's Killick Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.