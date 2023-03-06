Residents are being asked to be on the lookout for a nasty aquatic weed threatening waterways and the environment.
Several infestations of the invasive aquatic weed Long Leaf Willow Primrose have been identified across the Macleay Valley.
The first infestation was discovered at Skillion Flat on Armidale Road and more have since been located in a number of wet areas in South West Rocks.
Long Leaf Willow Primrose is a water weed with long and thin pointed leaves and yellow flowers. It invades waterways, outcompeting native plants, reducing food and habitat for animals and increases flood risk.
Kempsey Shire Council Weeds Officer Greg Egan, said council is seeking the assistance of landholders in identifying and controlling the infestations.
"We are taking immediate action to control the infestations and prevent the spread of Long Leaf Willow Primrose," he said.
"We do need the support of the community and contractors to ensure that this invasive weed is kept under control."
Landholders are required to prevent, eliminate or minimise any biosecurity risk plants may pose.
This means not settling, buying, moving or releasing the plant into the environment.
Crucially, anyone with machinery involved in the clearing of drains where this plant exists must not go to other areas until the machinery has been cleaned thoroughly.
Landholders should report infestations to Kempsey Shire Council.
