The Macleay Argus

Heatwave warning cancelled but concerns for Mid North Coast high temperatures remain

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated March 7 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 11:00am
Hot temperatures have been predicted for across the Mid North Coast. Picture by Emily Walker

The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled a heatwave warning for the Mid North Coast area but temperatures in some areas of the region are expected to reach up to 38 degrees.

Local News

