The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled a heatwave warning for the Mid North Coast area but temperatures in some areas of the region are expected to reach up to 38 degrees.
Kempsey is predicted to reach a high of 36 degrees today with South West Rocks expected to top at 31 degrees.
Despite the extreme heat, the Mid North Coast's fire danger rating is projected to remain at moderate for the next two days.
Other neighboring regions such as the Great Hunter have instated a total fire ban for today.
NSW RFS Lower North Coast district officer Jamie Laws said that a moderate fire danger means residents need to plan and prepare, stay up to date and be ready to act if there is a fire.
"Make sure your family has a general understanding about bush fires and bush fire safety," he said .
"It can take just a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for grasslands to cure and for fires to take hold."
Mr Laws recommends that residents check for restrictions before using fire, rotate stock, clear around buildings and check their water supply as steps to prepare their properties.
Locals hoping to escape the extreme weather may be tempted to vacate to the beach but Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast (SLSMNC) branch warns beachgoers to be aware of rips.
Poor surf conditions with plenty of rips are expected on the coast especially at north-east exposed beaches.
SLSMNC branch director of lifesaving Paul Rayner said that swimmers should follow safety precautions.
"Just be careful where you swim," he said.
"Swim in patrolled areas and be careful of rips."
BOM has also predicted the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening which could possibly be severe.
The possible storms may lead to some temporary beach closures, with Mr Rayner recommending beachgoers stay out of the water if storm occur.
"With electrical storms, get out of the water and take shelter," he said.
Mr Laws said that if lighting affects the areas, residents and landholders should inspect their properties after lighting to ensure no new fires start.
Temperatures are expected to cool down later this week to around the high twenties.
