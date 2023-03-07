Kempsey Cannonballs coach Jared Fuller is "cautiously optimistic" about the team's chances heading into the 2023 Rugby Union season after seeing positive signs at training.
"The training environment has been really good, there's definitely some positive signs," he said.
Returning co-coaches Fuller and Carl Thurgood will receive a helping hand this year from experienced rugby union coach, Geoff Melville, who has recently joined the club.
Fuller said Melville has been a great addition to the club.
"[Melville's] a rugby tragic and he's got a high level coaching experience, so we are really lucky to have been able to get him involved with the club," he said. "He has been overseeing the overall pre season work, while Carl and I have been helping out in the background."
After the Cannonballs missed out on a spot in the finals last year, Fuller wants his squad to aim high.
"At a minimum, we want to make the finals this year," he said. "If we can do that and maintain a fit and healthy squad at the back end of the year then we have as much of a shot as anyone else in the competition."
Fuller said the enthusiasm from his players has been encouraging.
"Training wise, we are really happy with the way it's going, but it would just be nice to see some more senior players there more consistently," he said. "We have had some really good numbers these past few week, but it does sort of drops off here and there."
Acknowledging that a lack of experience and discipline played a role in the team's early departure from the competition last season, Fuller is hopeful that there will be an improvement this year.
"We are likely to have to have some of the under-18s players play up a grade again which is great for them, but it does sort of leave you a few holes on the field," he said.
"The want to address our discipline issues is something that has been communicated very clearly, it's definitely something we are focusing on."
Fuller said the Kempsey Cannonballs club is excited for the year ahead as they look to attract more players for the women's side, who are aiming to go one step further from their grand final finish last year.
