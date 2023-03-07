The Macleay Argus
Hastings and Kempsey West Public Schools take out Schubert Sevens as rugby league returns for 2023

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 10:00am
Kempsey West Public School had a day to remember at Port Macquarie on March 7, winning the Schubert Sevens under-10s and under-12s rugby league gala day at Wood Street.

