The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Project to attract Kermadec Petrel to Lord Howe Island gains funding

By Liz Langdale
March 12 2023 - 4:00am
The project to return the Kermadec Petrel (Pterodroma neglecta) to Lord Howe Island has received $200,000 through the NSW Government's Environmental Trust. Picture by Nicholas Carlile.

A Lord Howe Island project has received funding to help attract a rare bird species to the mainland.

Senior Journalist

Local News

