3 beds | 2 baths
A magnificent parcel of Lower Macleay farmland invites your inspection. This outstanding ex-dairy farm, has 66.3ha or 164 acres of rich alluvial soils, and is only a few minutes' drive to the pristine coastline.
A charming three-bedroom federation-style farmhouse has been extensively renovated and features wrap-around verandahs, polished timber floors, air-conditioning, a woodfire, country style kitchen, and two bathrooms while the old-style barn has a raised timber floor, workshop and storage areas, and truck bay.
The decommissioned pit dairy, bails, and vat room could be easily re-converted and another three-bay machinery shed has a lockup bay with concrete floors, numerous paddocks, a built-up laneway, and stockyards assist in handling the high numbers of cattle.
The property also lends itself to cropping or hay/silage production and is capable of fattening high numbers of cattle.
