The Macleay Argus
Home/Community

Keep an eye out for Peter Elzer in Kempsey on his way to Seventeen Seventy

RK
By Rick Kernick
March 9 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Elzer is waling 2023 kilometres in a journey across three states to raise awareness about racism. Photo Scott Calvin

Peter Elzer was never comfortable around racist jokes and comments, but for the rugby league tragic, a casual remark made during a gathering was the last straw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.