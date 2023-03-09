Greens candidate Dominic King has secured the number one position on the Oxley ballot paper for this year's state election.
There are seven candidates nominated for the Legislative Assembly with nominations for the electorate officially closing yesterday (March 8).
They are, in ballot order, Dominic King (The Greens), Bianca Drain (Sustainable Australia Party- Stop Overdevelopment/corruption), Megan Mathew (Legalise Cannabis Party), Gregory Vigors (Labor), Joshua Fairhall (Independent), Troy Irwin (Independent) and Michael Kemp (The Nationals).
The NSW electoral manager for Oxley determined the order of the candidates on the ballot paper publically this morning with the names of the candidates shaken together than drawn at random to determine the candidates place on the ballot.
Mr King said it felt great to be at the top of the ballot paper.
"It's certainly the first time that's happened to me," he said.
"It's a good sign for us, I think."
Mr King was not present for the ballot paper draw as he was attending a bi-monthly meeting as his local government representative for the NSW water directorate.
Mr King said he didn't think being at the top of the ballot would make a significant difference to the amount of votes he will receive.
"What I think is going to make a difference is the people that are disappointed with the current government," he said.
The next two candidates listed, Ms Drain and Ms Mathew also didn't attend the ballot paper draw and were unable to be contacted in time for comment.
Mr Vigors was listed fourth place on the ballot paper.
"It would be nice to be at the top of the ballot paper," he said.
"But I'm confident the voters of Oxley are sensible and want to vote for a better government and a fresh start for NSW.'
Mr Fairhall who is fifth candidate listed on the ballot paper said that he was happy and greatly encouraged to see democracy at work.
"People want change in Oxley," he said.
"Voters know I will fix the failings of a tired party."
Mr Irwin said he was personally not worried at being listed sixth on the ballot but did think there was going to be an advantage given to the first three candidates listed.
"I'm okay but the way we get donkey votes and protest votes, it's good for the first three," he said.
Mr Kemp said that he wasn't concerned being listed last on the ballot paper for Oxley.
"People will still read my name on the paper," he said.
"What happened [the ballot draw] was fair."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.