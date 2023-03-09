The Macleay Argus
Oxley ballot paper positions locked in for the 2023 NSW election

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated March 9 2023 - 10:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Oxley candidates Troy Irwin (Independent), Michael Kemp (The Nationals), Joshua Fairhall (Independent) and Gregory Vigors (Labor) attended the ballot paper draw. Picture by Emily Walker

Greens candidate Dominic King has secured the number one position on the Oxley ballot paper for this year's state election.

