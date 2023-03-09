The Macleay Argus
Court

South West Rocks Country Club in court over alleged breach of liquor licensing laws

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 9 2023 - 10:03pm, first published 3:56pm
The South West Rocks Country Club and CEO have been charged over 16 alleged breaches of liquor licensing laws. Pictures, South West Rocks Country Club

The case against South West Rocks Country Club and the club's CEO following the death of former professional surfer Chris Davidson has been mentioned in Kempsey Local Court.

Senior Journalist

