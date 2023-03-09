South West Rocks Country Club in court over alleged breach of liquor licensing laws

The case against South West Rocks Country Club and the club's CEO following the death of former professional surfer Chris Davidson has been mentioned in Kempsey Local Court.
The South West Rocks Country Club and CEO David Grant Cunningham, 54, have been charged with 16 offences relating to alleged breaches of liquor licensing laws.
The charges are a result of a separate investigation into the death of Davidson after he was punched outside the club on September 24, 2022.
He and the man accused of delivering the fatal blow, Grant Alec Coleman, had been drinking inside and had just left the club.
Emergency services were called to Sportsmans Way around 11pm after reports Davidson had been punched to the face and had fallen, hitting his head on the pavement.
Police found the 45-year-old former champion lying on the ground, unconscious.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Kempsey Hospital where he died a short time later.
Coleman, 42, has been charged with assault causing death and intentionally choke person without consent.
His case remains before the court.
The charges against the South West Rocks Country Club and Cunningham are:
The 16 charges relate to alleged breaches of liquor licencing laws from September 24, 2022 to January 4, 2023.
Cunningham did not appear when the case was mentioned before Magistrate Scott Nash on March 9 and was represented by his lawyer Greg McCann from Colin Biggers & Paisley Lawyers.
The court heard there have been no pleas entered at this stage.
"We're yet to see the evidence to make a determination [for entering a plea]," Mr McCann said.
The defence originally sought an adjournment for four weeks.
"The police have advised that the brief will be provided in that period of time," Mr McCann said.
"We've been in contact with the police informant and they are happy to provide their brief at this point in time."
The court heard many of the charges are fine-only offences, but that some charges are more serious.
"I will adjourn it for two weeks to allow you to get some instructions," Magistrate Nash said.
The case will return to Kempsey Local Court on March 23.
