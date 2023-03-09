Kempsey Fire and Rescue are on the lookout for more on-call firefighters to join their ranks.
The Kempsey Fire Station tries to maintain a crew of six to eight at all times, which is possible with a full staff of 22 people.
The station currently has two vacancies available for members of the public to become on-call firefighters.
Station captain Tony Hackenberg said that while operations shouldn't be impacted by the two vacancies, not having a full staff can affect the rest of the brigade.
"What it does, is put an extra load on the people who are standing up," he said.
"We like to have full staff."
Having a full staff eases the pressures on each firefighter at the station, with on-call firefighters able to balance work and family commitments by responding to fires and other emergencies on a part-time basis.
"Being an on-call firefighter does not mean that you have to be available every minute of everyday," Mr Hackenberg said.
"Sharing availability with other on-call firefighters can reduce any potential impact on work and private life."
The paid role also includes training for advanced first aid, heavy vehicle driving and how to deal with emergencies such as fires and road accidents.
"Your local fire station relies on people in the community to put their hands up to become firefighters," Mr Hackenberg said.
"Without that support, regional fire stations cannot survive."
The Kempsey Fire and Rescue team are used to stepping up for their community and surrounding neighbours, having attended to emergencies ranging from fires to floods in the past three years.
Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said on-call firefighters played a critical role in the delivery of fire and emergency services across regional and rural NSW.
"You don't need to be a superman or superwoman to be a firefighter," he said.
"We want people who are reliable and keen to help others, especially local residents who are available to respond to emergencies during the day."
An information night on the role will be held on Wednesday March 22 at Kempsey Fire Station at 6pm. Attendees can contact the station on 6562 4442 to notify staff of their interest beforehand.
Applications for the two positions close Friday March 31 and can be submitted via the NSW Fire and Rescue website.
