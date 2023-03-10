The Macleay Argus
New service North Coast Health Connect launches in Kempsey

By Newsroom
Updated March 10 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
Kempsey Shire residents will be able to get in touch with an on call nurse any time or day thanks to the new health service. Picture supplied

A new healthcare service has launched for Kempsey Shire postcodes to help ease the pressure on the health system and improve access to local healthcare.

