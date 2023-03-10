A new healthcare service has launched for Kempsey Shire postcodes to help ease the pressure on the health system and improve access to local healthcare.
North Coast Health Connect is now available for Kempsey Shire residents after launching in Port Macquarie in December 2022.
The service which is funded by Healthy North Coast and delivered by Amplar Health offers a free phone number or live web chat that residents can use to speak with a registered nurse at any time or day.
Healthy North Coast's Chief Executive Monika Wheeler said the service opens a new front door to local health care.
"We understand when there is a health urgency, it's important to get advice quickly no matter the time of day," she said.
"Most people don't want to go to a hospital emergency department if they can avoid it, but it can be hard to get a GP appointment in some areas.
"Medical issues also often strike after hours when local services are closed."
North Coast Health Connect allows callers to get in touch with nurses who can listen to health concerns and connect them to the correct level of care including bookings with local pharmacists or GPs.
The service has garnered strong support from the Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick as well as the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia (PSA) with local pharmacists signed up to make consultations available.
"With the Australian health system under enormous pressure, there is an important role for pharmacists to play in supporting patients with non-urgent health care needs," PSA National President Dr Fei Sim said.
"Services like North Coast Health Connect that connect patients with an appropriate healthcare profession- whether it be a GP, a pharmacists or another health professional- are vital to ensuring our health system efficiently utilises all resources."
North Coast Health connect will be evaluated over the next five years by The George Institute for Global Health.
The service is expected to be available to all North Coast residents by the middle of this year.
"We're excited to see Kempsey Shire residents have access to this service which has already supported many in Port Macquarie," Ms Wheeler said.
Residents can contact a North Coast Health Connect nurse on 1800 198 888 or visit the live chat on the website.
