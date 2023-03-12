The Macleay Argus
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Doesn't let it stop him': martial arts prodigy Kaiden Sheppard defies the limits of type 1 diabetes

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated March 12 2023 - 10:43pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zen Chi Ryu Martial Arts instructors Richard Kinny and Debbie Swanson with Kaiden Sheppard. Picture supplied

Kempsey local Kaiden Sheppard is a rising star in the martial arts world, but he also faces another fight of his own: type 1 diabetes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.