The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

Crescent Head's boil water notice caused by 'electrical problem', Kempsey Shire Council says

By Newsroom
Updated March 11 2023 - 1:12am, first published March 10 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An immediate boil water alert was issued for Crescent Head on Friday (February 24) and was lifted on Feburary 26. Picture by Mardi Borg

An electrical problem with the chlorination system at Crescent Head's water treatment plant is said to be the cause of last week's boil water alert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.