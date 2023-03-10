An electrical problem with the chlorination system at Crescent Head's water treatment plant is said to be the cause of last week's boil water alert.
About 10:20 am on Friday (February 24), Kempsey Shire Council discovered that the water distribution system supplied from Back Beach Reservoir had low chlorine levels. The council checked the reservoir and found the same issue.
After checking the water treatment plant, they identified an electrical problem with the chlorination system.
The council contacted NSW Health for guidance when they saw that a 'critical control point' in the Crescent Head Drinking Water Management System had been breached.
Following NSW Health's advice, the council issued a Boiled Water Advisory notice to the community.
They then manually dosed Back Beach Reservoir with chlorine and flushed the entire distribution network from top to bottom to get rid of any low-chlorine water.
By 8pm that evening, the flushing was complete, and the council waited for the test results to be confirmed by an independent accredited lab.
The good news came on Sunday (February 26) afternoon, when the system was given the all-clear after testing for E.coli and Total Coliforms. NSW Health gave the final approval to lift the Boiled Water Advisory notice.
"We just wanted to say a huge thanks to everyone for being so patient and cooperative during this time," Kempsey Shire Council said in a Facebook post. "We know it may have been a bit of an inconvenience, but we were all in it together.
"Your health and safety are our top priority, and we're committed to ensuring our water supply meets the highest standards."
The council said the recent event serves as a timely reminder that they are currently working through approvals with the NSW Government to deliver the new Crescent Head Water Treatment Plant.
