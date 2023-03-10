Results are in for our election reader poll

The results in are for the Macleay Argus NSW Election reader poll, and they couldn't be any clearer.
The number one issue on the minds of voters in the electorate of Oxley is health; specifically, the shortage of doctors and nurses.
Readers were also clear on what will influence their votes. It is not the party or the personality, but the candidate's policies.
The comments readers left were telling.
"I'm not supportive of any of the Lower House candidates in Oxley presently. None of them represent my interests.
And when it came to messaging and trust, we're pleased to say that original journalism and analysis was Number 1, with the candidates' social media pages last - by a long shot.
The full results and reader comments will appear online in the Macleay Argus over the weekend. We'll then share them with the candidates and ask for their responses, which we'll publish online a week out from the election.
It should be noted that this is a fairly simple poll that doesn't pretend to be statistically significant. The main aim is to know your major concerns, so our reporters can keep that front of mind when covering the election
Thanks to everyone who took the time to fill it out.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, NSW North Coast (ACM)
