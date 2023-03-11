Round 2 of community grants now open to applicants from Kempsey Shire

Community groups and organisations have the opportunity to apply for funding to bring their projects and initiatives to life.
Round two of Kempsey Shire Council's Community Grants Program is now open, with money available to support a wide variety of organisations that make Kempsey Shire even better.
This round sees a new category joining the program, Get Ready grants, aimed at helping local communities improve their preparedness, response, and recovery from disasters.
The program offers funding across four categories: Mayoral Community Fund, Sporting Grants, NAIDOC Week Quick Grants, and Get Ready Grants.
Paul Koch, Council's Acting Manager of Community Development, said the categories have something to offer all community groups.
"The Mayoral Community Fund is aimed at initiatives that promote community well-being, while the Sporting grants category offers funding for things like new sports equipment," said Mr. Koch.
"NAIDOC Week grants are available to support events and activities during NAIDOC week, and Get Ready grants can help provide communities with items like generators, satellite phones or anything they need for before, during, and after disasters."
With a range of funding opportunities available, community groups and organisations are encouraged to take a closer look at the program and consider which category best suits their needs.
"The best thing about the Kempsey Shire is the people, and Community Grants are one way to enhance everyday life and the community," said Mr Koch.
"No matter what project or plans you may have, a community grant can help you and your organisation reach your goals sooner and easier."
To help with the application process, staff are available to assist applicants, and a video guide is available for those who need additional guidance.
Applications are open until March 27, 2023.
To learn more about the Council's Community Grants program and submit an application, head to ksc.pub/grants23.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.