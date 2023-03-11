Survey closed: see what topped Argus readers' election wishlist

The results are in are for the Macleay Argus NSW Election reader poll.
As subscribers to our free weekly newsletter were first to read, the top issues on the minds of voters in the electorate of Oxley are health, the lack of rentals and social housing, and the cost of living.
Readers were also clear on what will influence their votes. It is not the party or the person, but the candidate's policies.
There wasn't as big a response to this reader poll as there was for the one we ran ahead of the federal election, or for ACM's state poll in the adjacent seat of Port Macquarie.
But after a drawn out campaign in the federal seat of Cowper, then the Local Government by-election in Kempsey Shire, it's understandable if Macleay residents are suffering voter fatigue.
Oxley is also considered a "very safe" Nationals seat and has been held by the Country or National parties for all but two terms since the second world war.
That doesn't mean that the electorate is content. Cost of living and housing pressures are hurting and those who did respond to our survey have questions.
They also want to choose a candidate based on their policies. No-one chose the party as the greatest influence on their vote.
You can see a sample of respondents' comments below. All were provided anonymously.
We'll now share the survey results, which you can see in the images aboe, with the candidates for Oxley. We'll ask them to respond and we'll publish their statements before the election.
It should be noted - especially by all those data experts out there - that this is a fairly simple Google poll that doesn't pretend to be statistically significant. It is however accurate and unedited.
Do you recognise your comment or question below?
Thank you to everyone who took the time to fill out the survey. Keep an eye out for your candidates' responses.
