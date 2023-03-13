The Macleay Argus
Greater Western Sydney Giants AFLW star and former Port Macquarie Magpie Cambridge McCormick runs development session at Nambucca Heads

By Newsroom
Updated March 13 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:13am
Cambridge McCormick ran a development session for girls at Nambucca Heads. Picture supplied by AFL North Coast

For the second straight session, over 40 girls were in attendance at the "Force Girls Development Clinic" and had the chance to learn the skills of the game from Greater Western Sydney Giants AFLW star Cambridge McCormick.

