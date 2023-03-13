For the second straight session, over 40 girls were in attendance at the "Force Girls Development Clinic" and had the chance to learn the skills of the game from Greater Western Sydney Giants AFLW star Cambridge McCormick.
McCormick plied her trade for the Port Macquarie Magpies before heading to Sydney a few years ago.
The group ranged from those just starting out in the sport through to established representative players, with every player learning new skills and sporting a huge smile throughout the session in Nambucca Heads.
McCormick was clearly impressed by both the number of girls that took part and the ability level of all present.
"I've been blown away by how many girls we had; it's been fantastic to see so many girls taking up footy," she said.
"They're so lucky to have been able to play throughout growing up and we can definitely see how their skills are fantastic because of that, so it's been awesome."
The session built up from core skills of the game including hand balling and kicking into small-sided games where the girls had the chance to put their skills into practice.
The games also provided a great chance to learn elements such as creating space, pressuring the ball carrier, and switching the point of attack with the rate of learning being very impressive.
The message from the Giants star to any girl thinking about taking up footy in 2023 is simple.
"AFL is definitely the sport that has a position for everyone, so whether you're someone who loves to run, or whether you're someone who loves to get physical, or you're someone that wants to jump, there's a position for you on the field," she said.
"Girls who have played other sports, it's really easy to transition across to AFL and give it a crack because there are so many different skills that are transferable.
"The best thing about footy is the team you're in and I think we're really lucky on the North Coast to have such amazing clubs and such strong Youth Girls programs.
"Give it a try, come down to a come and try day or a training with a club and you'll find you absolutely love it just like I do."
