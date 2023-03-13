Campdraft enthusiasts descended on Gladstone over the weekend to compete in the Macleay Challenge.
The event made its grand return after a three-year absence from the calendar due to bushfires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 800 competitors, from the Hunter Valley to Grafton, competed in 1100 runs during the three-day event.
Hundreds of locals also flocked to the event and were happy to see its return.
Macleay Argus photographer Penny Tamblyn was there to capture some of the action.
Nikia Nolan won the inaugural Paul Barnes Memorial bareback cut out.
Tim McCarthy won the Kempsey Stock and Land novice on Rarlene.
Anne Sant won the Oakland Park Angus maiden on Trinket.
Tony Mortimer won the Meat Station restricted open on Trigger.
Riley Edwards won the Wrights Chartered Accountants junior draft on Sangrita, while the juvenile draft was won by Clancy Prior on Honey.
Other race results included:
