Crescent Head Country Club has been named a finalist in the 2023 Clubs NSW awards.
It has been short-listed in the sustainability category for its entry "Sustainability in everything we do."
"Our club is dedicated to sustainability as evidenced by the improvements, projects and initiatives we continue to undertake which have real benefits for the environment and the community," club secretary manager Colan Ryan said.
"We have previously been a finalist in these awards, and have also been a finalist in the Green Globe Awards.
"Additionally, CHCC is a silver level partner in the Sustainability Advantage Program with the NSW Government.
The Clubs and Community Awards are an opportunity to share and celebrate the stories of the outstanding contributions made by clubs.
The finalists were announced on Monday, March 13.
Crescent Head Country Club was a Clubs NSW Awards Finalist in 2021 in the category 'COVID-19 Community Assistance'.
And in 2013, it was the overall winner in the category 'Clubs Ambassador of the year for Community Spirit'.
"To be chosen again as an awards finalist is testament to the dedication of our wonderful staff and enthusiastic Board of Directors, all striving together to do their best for Crescent Head and the wider community."
The club is on the cusp of commencing three projects; mini-golf and irrigation, a tennis precinct, a community emergency evacuation centre and club renovations.
Sustainability will be a key consideration in all these projects.
The 2023 Clubs Community Awards winners will be announced at a celebration in Sydney on Thursday, May 18.
