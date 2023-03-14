The Macleay Argus
Home/Community

Crescent Head Country Club in the running for Clubs NSW sustainability award

By Contributed
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crescent Head Country Club secretary manager Colan Ryan (right) and chairperson Pam Bryant (seated) with club staff and board members. Picture supplied

Crescent Head Country Club has been named a finalist in the 2023 Clubs NSW awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.