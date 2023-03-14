It's that time of year again when you start to smell the dencorub, there is a bit of a chill in the air and pre-season training is reaching a crescendo.
The start of the winter sports season. From rugby league to rugby union and football (that's round ball) to AFL... we'll have you covered.
First cab off the rank in season 2023 will be the Hastings League which will feature our very own South West Rocks Marlins.
The Marlins will kick off on April 15 with their first home game on April 22. The last round is scheduled for July 22 - followed by finals if they qualify.
For Group 3 rugby league, it's an April 29 kick-off with the grand final scheduled for September 16.
At AFL North Coast, they've confirmed an April 22 start date for their competition with the grand final scheduled for September 2 in Coffs Harbour.
Adding an extra level of excitement to the code, the Macleay Valley Eagles AFL Club has been steadily increasing memberships as they look to soar back to life for the first time since 2019.
The club will be starting with a junior side this year, with the hope of attracting more players and volunteers to start a senior team in the near future.
Football Mid North Coast will kick-off their newly-formed Zone Premier League competition on April 22 which will only feature six sides in total from the Macleay-Hastings regions.
