The Macleay Argus
Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
March 15 2023 - 2:00pm
Auctioneer Mike Lonie is preparing for this week's police auction to be held at 10am on Sunday March 19 at Kempsey Showground. Picture supplied.

Fresh out of police custody, over 60 bicycles and more than 10 motorbikes are ready to be sold off at Auction Easy North Coast's unreserved police auction held at Kempsey Showground on Sunday March 19.

