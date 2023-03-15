Fresh out of police custody, over 60 bicycles and more than 10 motorbikes are ready to be sold off at Auction Easy North Coast's unreserved police auction held at Kempsey Showground on Sunday March 19.
Auctioneer Mike Lonie has been conducting the police auctions for over 12 years, collecting items from Grafton to Forster once they have become property of the Crown.
"I started off doing Port Macquarie and Kempsey which is the one district," he said.
"The first auctions I were doing were only thirty lot auctions.
They were just a thing I did on the side."
The auction has grown increasingly over the years with this week's event selling 387 items collected from six stations over three police districts.
As a retired real estate agent, Mr Lonie said that running the auction is just water off a duck's back for him now.
"I've been doing it 35 years so one could say I know how the system operates and how it works," he said.
"I'm just having fun."
Mr Lonie said that one of the common misconceptions about the auction is that it is all stolen goods.
"It's not all stolen goods," he said
"We've had a tractor and a digger...they were from drug raids.
A lot of the things I'm getting have been sitting for two years as an exhibit."
Items come to Mr Lonie not just as stolen goods but as items confiscated in raids, forfeited as they were bought with the proceeds of crime or taken into evidence.
For example, one item up for sale in this week's auction is a number of grow lamps taken from a police raid.
The auction brings a wide variety of items up for sale with this year including a signed guitar by Ed Sheeran, jewelry, designer handbags, tools, and power drills.
In the past, Mr Lonie has sold items such as an old undercover police surveillance vehicle, to even brand new goods that had been stolen from chain stores.
"That was an around 260 lot auction and every item was tied back to the one drug dealer," he said.
"What was happening is people were stealing all that stuff and paying for their drugs in stolen goods.
Those are things people will steal from a chain and a chain isn't going to be sending someone to pick up three handbags- it's written off."
Even though some items are second hand and may come with a generous sprinkle of fingerprint powder, Mr Lonie said that he does the best job he can to make sure products are ready for auction.
"If I get power tools I will match them up so if you have a drill over here and a battery over there," he said.
"And then I'll charge the battery- if it doesn't charge, I'll throw it out."
Motorbikes and other items are also checked to see if they run before they go up for auction.
The auction has a popular following with Mr Lonie's Auction Easy facebook page gaining approximately 100 followers to his over 3,000 following as the auction draws near.
People really enjoy it," he said
"I have people during the year messaging me, 'When's the next auction?'
"Its a great auction [and] I've got great staff."
Kicking off at 10am at Kempsey Showgrounds, Mid North Coast residents will be at the auction hoping to bid a steal but Mr Lonie said many use the auctions as a social outing.
"[People] just come for the atmosphere and the chat and they come for the hotdogs so it's a bit of social event," he said.
Easy Auctions run a canteen during the day with drinks and food with local baker's bread and fresh hotdog buns.
The auction also provides a hard copy catalog for buyers.
It's a day that takes a lot of work but they're plenty of deals to be made, depending on whose buying.
"Someone might look at that and think it's a worthless piece of junk but it's not," Mr Lonie said.
"It just depends on what it is.
The last auction I think I sold about $10,000 worth for about $2500."
As auctioneer, Mr Lonie has an idea of what items are worth but he said his idea is irrelevant.
"The public decides what it's worth," he said.
"The people out there putting their hand and their card up are making the bids.
They're determining the price."
