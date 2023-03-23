Young swimming star Rylah Hopper-Buckland has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for March.
Rylah is part of the Kempsey Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club, and the 10-year-old has had an impressive start to the year.
He recently competed in his first NSW Country Surf Life Saving Club Championships at Cape Hawk and finished first in surf swim, fifth in Ironman and seventh in board in the under-11's division.
Rylah also competed in Trial Bay's annual Milo Junior triathlon in February, where he came first in the Milo Junior triathlon 8-10boys.
He was also crowned the 11-year-old boy Zone Swim Champion at School Swimming.
Rylah recently took home multiple awards in the Kempsey Crescent Head Nippers presentation. He was named Nipper of the Year, Highest Point Scorer, Shane Wooderson Memorial Carnival Champion and Mid North Coast under-11 Age Champion.
Rylah has received a $100 voucher to the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club restaurant for his efforts.
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Year, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in April 2023 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
