Kempsey Shire Council is currently seeking community input on whether to include a new café and event space at Horseshoe Bay as part of its Master Plan for the foreshore.
In their responses, some community members have questioned the need for another café and the potential impact on the local economy, green spaces, and parking.
The proposed "café" is a venue that could be used in many different ways as a dining and events space.
It would be part of the new community hub that includes accessible toilets, changing rooms, and a modern kiosk. A single, safer, and more accessible hub; which addresses a priority identified by the community in 2019.
Council believes the venue could increase the variety of dining options and hospitality styles available to residents and visitors.
It would be leased out to a commercial business, creating a local business opportunity and potential for an event venue for hire with great visual appeal, with income spent on the surrounding community space.
Council heard clearly from the community while engaging on the Master Plan that the current kiosk is in the wrong location.
It has also aged to the point where it is past the end of its functional life, while the Surf Life Saving Club is not a council asset, and decisions on its renovation lie with the club board and members.
While some have expressed worries about existing outlets, council believes that a new event space could improve the overall tourism experience in South West Rocks, making it a more attractive destination for visitors.
Moreover, the construction and operation of the hub building could create new job opportunities.
The footprint of the potential building is also the subject of the survey on Council's Your Say Macleay website.
Council notes that even including the café and event space, the proposed hub is not much larger than the existing kiosk and amenities blocks. It could also be a win for the environment as a new facility could be designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating features such as solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and other eco-friendly technologies.
Council's proposal to add a dining and event space is part of the Master Plan to improve the facilities, parking and services in the area.
Community support is crucial though and Council encourages residents to fill out the survey to share their thoughts, hopes and ideas before engagement closes at the end of the month.
Have your say at www.ksc.pub/horseshoebaycafe
