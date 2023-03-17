The Macleay Argus
Council invites feedback on proposed cafe at South West Rocks' Horseshoe Bay

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated March 17 2023 - 10:43pm, first published 1:00pm
An artist's impression of the proposed Community Hub

Kempsey Shire Council is currently seeking community input on whether to include a new café and event space at Horseshoe Bay as part of its Master Plan for the foreshore.

