For the Dunghutti Elders Council it's important to have a sense of pride.
That's one of the reasons that the council's building has received new upgrades including new carpets, signage at the front and a frosted privacy glass as part of the Kempsey Mayoral Community Fund.
Dunghutti Elders Council Aboriginal Corporation general manager Amie Jacky said that the improvements promote a policy of social advancement for the community.
"A bright, functional, comfortable space is fundamental to the sense of pride and self esteem that the Elders would like to instil in their community," she said.
The improvements have been well received, particularly on the organisation's Facebook page.
Upgrades began earlier this year with the boardroom and adjoining lounge area receiving a new carpet and a new coat of paint.
The latest set of upgrades arrived this month with the installation of a much needed sign at the front of the building to direct visitors to the organisation.
Frosted privacy glass in the foyer has also been put in place featuring the Dunghutti Elders Council logo and Aboriginal artwork of the Dunghutti area printed on the glass.
More work outside of the community fund is expected to take place this year, with further carpet installations needed after a leak caused damage.
"We've had some damage from the rain and the building has needed repairs," said Mrs Jacky.
"Ensuring this building is maintained as an asset is important but it's also great to has something that is aesthetically pleasing to the eye."
The community fund has also allowed for the internal décor to be updated with a colourful Aboriginal designed mat to be provided for the reception area.
Mrs Jacky said that the improvements to the Elders Council building are strategic as well.
"Improving the facilities establishes the organisation as a viable, economic partner and supports collaborative partnerships and funding applications for future programs," she said
As an organisation, the space is often used by the Dunghutti Elders Council, their community and other Aboriginal organisations for various events.
Mrs Jacky said the council building is a key area where people come to.
"The long term vision is to develop income, produce assets, develop a cultural centre and keeping place, business and having infrastructure that is a good quality, easy to maintain and presents a professional appearance which is a integral to the board's plan," she said.
Aside from the Kempsey Mayoral Community Fund as part of the Kempsey Shire Council's 2022-23 Community Grants Program, the organisation has also been successful in other grant applications.
Through the NSW Government's Community and Place Grants Program, the Dunghutti Elders Council will be acquiring a 22 seater bus with wheelchair access later this year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.