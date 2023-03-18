The early voting period has opened across New South Wales with residents in the Oxley electorates heading to the polls to fill their ballot card.
Early voting will be available from today (Saturday March 18) until Friday March 24 before election day.
Robyn Dutton who is involved in pre-poll proceedings and handing out how to vote cards, placed her vote this morning at the Kempsey Anglican Church early voting centre.
"I just thought if I voted today, I don't have to think about it again," she said.
Ms Dutton said that early voting is very popular in the Macleay Valley.
"[The early voting centre] opened here at 9am and there's been a steady stream of people in there," she said.
"It's been flat-out."
"I think people just want to get it done so they can do other things and don't have to worry about coming in on election day."
A line had already begun to form mid morning at the Kempsey Anglican Church early voting centre with plenty of residents travelling to cast their vote.
Frederickton resident Stuart Morgan agreed that early voting has always been a popular choice.
"Because [election day] is a Saturday, with sport and other things going on, people just want to get it out of the way," he said.
Mr Morgan travelled to cast his vote early this morning as it was the easiest option available to him.
"We're going overseas to New Zealand tomorrow," he said.
"We had to do it."
All five of the Oxley early voting centres are open from today (Saturday March 18).
Oxley residents have seven candidates to choose from when they place their vote.
They are, in ballot order Dominic King (The Greens), Bianca Drain (Sustainable Australia Party- Stop Overdevelopment/corruption), Megan Mathew (Legalise Cannabis Party), Gregory Vigors (Labor), Joshua Fairhall (Independent), Troy Irwin (Independent) and Michael Kemp (The Nationals).
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.