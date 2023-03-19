The Macleay Argus
A high speed police pursuit ends with an arrest at Macleay Valley Way

By Emily Walker
Updated March 19 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
The police began in Eungai Creek before eventually ending on Macleay Valley Way near Frederickton. Picture supplied Google Maps

A 22 year old Macksville woman has been arrested after leading police in a high speed pursuit from Eungai Creek to Frederickton.

