A 22 year old Macksville woman has been arrested after leading police in a high speed pursuit from Eungai Creek to Frederickton.
At approximately 5pm on Friday March 18 Mid North Coast police detected a Holden SUV driving at high speeds at Eungai Creek.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle however the driver failed to comply and a police pursuit ensued.
The vehicle travelled south down the Pacific Highway and eventually used a ramp to Macleay Valley Way to travel towards Frederickton.
The Holden SUV reached speeds of up to 165 per hour during the pursuit.
Spikes were deployed by police and eventually brought the car to a stop on Macleay Valley Way.
The 22 year old woman who was driving the vehicle was arrested and charged.
She had also been driving with a suspended license during the police pursuit.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.