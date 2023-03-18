The Macleay Argus
Home/News/Local News

March 18: Hot weather weekend warning issued for the community

By Newsroom
Updated March 22 2023 - 6:56pm, first published March 18 2023 - 3:34pm
Beaches like Hat Head may seem like the perfect place to visit this weekend but visitors and residents are warned to stay safe during the forecasted hot weather. Picture by Emily Walker

Police and emergency services have urged the community to take care and look after each other as hot weather in New South Wales is predicted to extend into the weekend.

