Police and emergency services have urged the community to take care and look after each other as hot weather in New South Wales is predicted to extend into the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forecasted low-intensity heatwave conditions across most of the state for Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19.
BOM predicts that some locations in NSW could exceed their maximum temperature record for March during this time, especially on and west of the ranges.
Temperatures have risen to the high twenties in the Macleay Valley with Kempsey reaching 30 degrees Celsius by 1:30pm today (Saturday March 18).
Warm weather is expected to continue on Sunday March 19 with South West Rocks likely to reach 28 degrees while Kempsey is forecasted to peak at 32 degrees.
State Emergency Operations Controller, Deputy Commissioner Emergency Management Peter Thurtell, said looking after your health and that of others is extra important in the heat.
"While warmer weather may not concern some people, the heat can be especially dangerous for more vulnerable members of the community, including babies and children, older people, or those living with an illness," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"If you know someone who may need assistance - particularly if they live alone or are socially-isolated - check-in on them this weekend and make sure they are doing okay and have what they need.
"You can find more information and advice on how to Beat the Heat on the NSW Health website."
Beat the Heat advice includes keeping hydrates, keeping yourself and your home cool, reducing exposure to high heat and smoke, keeping food safe and taking care of others.
Livestock and pet owners have also been urged to look out for their animals during the high temperature weekend.
Owners should ensure adequate clean water is always available, shading is provided and that no animals is left in confined, unventilated areas
Deputy Commissioner Thurtell reminded motorists that it is never okay to leave pets, children, or the elderly unattended in a vehicle.
"This might seem like simple advice, but you should never leave someone unattended in a vehicle," he said.
It's worse than dangerous and irresponsible - it can be deadly."
Leaving children or a young persons unsupervised in a motor vehicle can reach significant penalties with a maximum fine of $22,000 or in instance of injury or death, imprisonment.
Large crowds are still expected to make their way to beaches, rivers, lakes, and swimming pools this weekend despite advice to avoid the sun during the hottest part of the day.
"Every year, thousands of people are rescued from the surf and many needlessly drown, so I implore everyone to only swim at patrolled beaches and listen to the directions and advice of surf lifesavers," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"For all other waterways, special care should be taken when swimming as submerged items may pose elevated and/or unexpected risks."
Officers from Marine Area Command or NSW Maritime will be completing safety compliance checks on boats as well as patrolling on and around waterways to ensure jet ski riders are riding safely.
Deputy Commissioner Thurtell added that the current conditions are tough for NSW Rural Fire Service crews, who are already battling numerous blazes.
"Obviously, high temperatures increase the risk of fires, and make conditions more dangerous where fires are already burning, so we urge the community to be fire aware," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"If you live in or are visiting a fire-prone area, ensure you stay up to date on fire conditions, and consider the risk of your actions in relation to the fire danger of the day.
Further, if you have suspicions about people who may be involved in deliberately lighting fires, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers."
The Mid North Coast currently has no fire rating forecasted for this weekend but Deputy Commissioner Thurtell reminded the public that in the event of an emergency or life-threatening event, they should call Triple Zero (000).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.