Kempsey Shire Council is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to the community.
There is no shortfall of job opportunities at Kempsey Shire Council. From water to finance, roads to community engagement, the list of outdoor and indoor roles goes on.
Have a look at the roles open for recruitment below or at ksc.pub/careers
Casual Labourers
Kempsey Shire Council is seeking enthusiastic and hardworking Casual General Labourers to join our team.
Your duties will include construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, flood mitigation, building services, parks and gardens, and sporting fields.
Project Managers and Officers
We're hiring Project Managers and Officers with expertise in Building/Construction and Civil Construction. You'll manage or support delivery of major and minor capital works projects from pre-design to handover and commission, ensuring delivery plan and capital works program are met.
Motor Mechanic
We're seeking a skilled Motor Mechanic to service and repair plant, fleet, and equipment in our workshop and on location. You'll maintain assets according to manufacturer specifications to optimise the value and performance of our fleet and plant investment.
Water and Sewer roles
We are looking for an Operator Water Process to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for the treatment, operation, and maintenance of Council's water supply and recycled water treatment systems.
We are also seeking a highly motivated Sewer Treatment Team Leader to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for leading the Sewer Process team to ensure efficient and effective operation of all treatment facilities.
Do you like your numbers?
We are seeking an experienced Finance Officer to join our team. The Finance Officer's key responsibilities will include undertaking bank reconciliations, preparing Council's Business Activity Statement, managing accounts payable functions, assisting with corporate credit cards and processing financial journals.
To apply for any of these roles and learn more, head to ksc.pub/careers.
