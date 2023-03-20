The Macleay Argus
Slim Dusty Centre's electrical vehicle charging station officially installed

By Newsroom
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
The Slim Dusty Centre is now on the map as an electric vehicle charging destination. Picutre: Kempsey Shire Council website

Those visiting the Slim Dusty Centre can not only enjoy the rich cultural exhibits and Slim Dusty Museum, but they can now also charge up their electric vehicles.

