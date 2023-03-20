Those visiting the Slim Dusty Centre can not only enjoy the rich cultural exhibits and Slim Dusty Museum, but they can now also charge up their electric vehicles.
The Slim Dusty Centre is now on the map as an electric vehicle charging destination, with many travellers and residents stopping in to power up.
The electric vehicle charging stations were installed in February and March 2023.
Drivers can access and locate the electric vehicle charging station through the app PlugShare.
This addition follows the installation of solar panels to power the centre.
In just a month, analytics showed that the panels produce enough energy to watch 56,499 episodes of a television series.
According to the Kempsey Shire Council website, the results also displayed that at least 80 per cent of energy use at the Slim Dusty Centre is supported by the solar panels.
The project links in with Council's Delivery Program and Operational Plan 2022-2026 item of actioning items in the Sustainability and Resilience Strategy.
The Sustainability and Resilience Strategy for the Kempsey Shire was adopted in September 2022 and includes investigating potential electric vehicle charging infrastructure for the council and the community and investing where and when appropriate.
Learn more about this project at Slim Dusty Centre renewable energy installation
You can also find out how to make your home or business more sustainable, and what grants and rebates are available to do this at Sustainability.
